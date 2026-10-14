King Charles gets personal thanks from Ukraine’s president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy got a nod from King Charles, following the president's appreciation message.

President Volodymyr arrived in the UK to meet the Monarch as the war continues in Ukraine. However after their meeting, Ukraine’s leader shared a personal message of thanks on his official Instagram handle, in which he praised His Majesty’s “unwavering support.”

As per the caption, it read, “I thank His Majesty King Charles III for the audience. It is important for me to have the opportunity to personally thank him for his unwavering support for Ukraine. We appreciate all the assistance provided by the United Kingdom.”

The Royal Family’s official Instagram brought further attention to the message by sharing it in story.

Previously, speaking with The Guardian, Volodymyr opened up about his hopes of welcoming king charles, but the security remains a big concern.

“Today I want to invite him [the king] very much. I don’t know from the point of security. Yes, of course, we want to see him in Ukraine very much. I don’t know how it will be this year, if it’s possible, but of course we want to see him,” Ukraine’s president said at the time.