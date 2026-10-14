King Charles sends letter to Pope Leo after cancer diagnosis

King Charles has sent a private letter to Pope Leo to express his well-wishes following the Pontiff's lung cancer diagnosis.

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung on Tuesday, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin, marking a significant health setback for the 71-year-old pontiff.

The pope has lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer, with tissue ‌tests conducted during the operation confirming what doctors had suspected from preparatory examinations, the bulletin said.

Pope Leo XIV’s health condition was confirmed on Tuesday after the Vatican said he had undergone a “successful” planned surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a common type of lung cancer.

King Charles, 77, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, with the news being announced to the nation by Buckingham Palace on February 5.

The health of the monarch, who is still receiving cancer treatment, is said to be continuing in a very positive direction.

Leo was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove the growth that doctors had discovered in a recent routine health check.

The pope's lead surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, said in a statement that the procedure lasted about 90 minutes and was successful, with no complications.

"In order to make the procedure curative, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique," they said, making clear that the aim was to eliminate all cancerous tissue.

Human lungs have five lobes -- three in the right lung and two in the left.