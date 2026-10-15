Prince Harry believes Diana ‘revenge dress’ belongs to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is on mission to keep his mother’s memory alive.

According to Radar Online, the late beloved Princess’ iconic "revenge dress" is scheduled to be auctioned at the renowned auction house, Sotheby. Notably, Prince Harry is hoping to make it his own to keep his mother’s legacy alive, rather than seeing it in someone’s private collection.

As sources told the outlet, "He doesn't want it disappearing into a collector's closet."

He "believes it should stay connected to Diana" and "belong to" his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Harry sees that dress as a symbol of his mother taking back her power," they shared.

For those unaware, the off-shoulder, black gown designed by Christina Stambolian, was worn by Princess Diana in June 1994, at London's Serpentine Gallery, following King Charles’ controversial remarks about marital fidelity.

"Diana wore it to clap back at Charles, Camilla and an institution that had made her miserable. In Harry's mind, Meghan understands that story better than almost anyone," the source claimed.

"Meghan wearing or simply owning Diana's revenge dress would be incredibly powerful. It would say: Diana survived them, Meghan survived them – and neither woman allowed the palace to define her," the source further claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Diana died at the age of 36, on Aug. 31, 1997, after a tragic accident. Moreover, at the time Prince Harry was just 12 years old.