Prince Harry prepares to quit UK as Meghan Markle makes big plans

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to celebrate Thanksgiving in California amid ongoing tensions with the royal family.

The Sussex family moved back to England in August after spending six years in the United States.

However, with Thanksgiving approaching on November 26, it is believed that Harry and Meghan are considering a return to Los Angeles to reunite with the Suits actress’ mother, Doria Ragland.

"Meghan had been missing California deeply and was already making arrangements to reconnect with her social circle during the holidays," a source told RadarOnline.

"The Duchess is particularly eager to spend time with her mom, who remains based in the Los Angeles area," the source continued.

A tipster added, "Her and Harry couple's holiday arrangements for Thanksgiving will largely depend on where Meghan's mother prefers to celebrate, and it means Harry is already ready to quit the UK for at least a few months as he will also most likely be spending Christmas in the US with Meghan, her mother and her friends."

Meanwhile, another insider told the publication that the 42-year-old Harry would have been "more than happy" to welcome Doria to the UK, but his wife "wants to go home" for Thanksgiving.