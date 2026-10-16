Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retreat from 'half-in, half-out' royal plan: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not adopt a "half-in, half out" model.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear unconcerned by allegations that they are secretly attempting to resume royal duties while attending three public events in Nottingham today in support of charitable causes.

During the Sandringham Summit six years ago, the late Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that Harry and Meghan could not adopt a "half-in, half-out model" as part-time royals.

"It doesn't trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn't be half in half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them," a friend of the couple told HELLO! magazine.

"They're just living their lives and they can, because they're financially independent," a tipster added.

For those unaware, Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following their return, King Charles issued a statement clarifying that the Sussexes remain non-working royals and should be treated as "private citizens."

"Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance," the latter read. "To help avoid doubt or confusion, the King has directed that the following information be shared."

"In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," it added.