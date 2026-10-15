King Charles, Queen Camilla join young people for historic day in Cardiff

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a historic Senedd Ceremony in Cardiff.

The monarch and his wife joined community representatives, young people and members of the Senedd for the ceremonial opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff.

Marking a significant occasion for Wales, the official Instagram handle of the British Royal family posted photos from the event.

The cover photo showed Camilla and Charles arriving at the event on red carpet along with representatives from communities across Wales.

It is pertinent to mention that the ceremony brought together people from different backgrounds to celebrate Welsh democracy and community life. The day featured poetry, music and opportunities for the King and Queen to meet young people and organisations working across the country.

The caption of the post read: "The King and Queen have joined Members of the Senedd, community representatives and young people from across Wales for the Ceremonial Opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff."

"The day featured poetry, music and meetings with young people and organisations from across Wales," it added further.

For their special outing, Queen Camilla caught attention in striking red fit and matching statement hat. Meanwhile, King Charles appeared in a navy suit as the couple arrived at the venue.