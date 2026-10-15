Meghan Markle offers personal glimpse into outing with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shares heartwarming moments from Nottingham visit

By Syeda Waniya
Published October 15, 2026
Meghan Markle offers personal glimpse into outing with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle offers personal glimpse into outing with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fresh community visit took centre stage.

On Thursday, October 15, the Duchess of Sussex shared some rare insights into her and Prince Harry’s morning on her Instagram stories. Notably, the visit marked their first joint appearance since, returning back to the UK, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle offers personal glimpse into outing with Prince Harry

The visit included Community Recording Studio (CRS), which received around £1.1 million ($1.46 million) funding through a donation announced by Prince Harry last year, a community charity Himmah Hub, and a youth mentoring charity Epic Partners.

Meghan Markle offers personal glimpse into outing with Prince Harry

In the stories, Meghan could be seen warmly interacting with children, greeting well wishers alongside her husband, and enjoying an indoor gathering while, in one of the videos Prince Harry was captured enjoying game of pool.

Moreover, the couple were greeted by cheering crowds as Meghan was given several bouquets of flowers with fans shouting, “We love you.”

While, Meghan was heard telling a woman in the crowd, “Oh it’s great to be back,” as per People Magazine.

"We just wanted to support you," adding "We wanted to be here ... we understand, we wanted you to know ⁠that we've shown you so much love," another supporter added.   

Syeda Waniya
Syeda Waniya is a reporter with one year of experience, covering films, streaming platforms, and celebrity culture. She analyses content trends and audience reception, providing thoughtful insights into what drives popularity in entertainment while presenting stories in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.
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