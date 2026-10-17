Prince William has one major concern ahead of his Mumbai trip

Prince William revealed his unexpected food weakness.

The Prince of Wales' Mumbai trip is just on the horizon, and one thing that he may struggle with during the trip is spicy food, as he has admitted while speaking with Nikita Kanda that "My spicy intake is pretty limited." Notably, "I start sweating, it's terrible!"

While the interviewer suggested he "get hold" on that as, India is renowned for its richly spiced food, in other words, it is a "Land of Spices."

Previously in 2023, the Royal Prince made a similar admission while speaking with BBC Radio 1, stating, "I can't do too much spice," he continued, "I start sweating. It's not attractive."

On the other hand, Prince William’s wife, Princess Catherine loves spicy food and while cooking she needs to "sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."

For those unaware, William serves as founder of earthshot prize and the upcoming event is set to take place in Mumbai, India. Moreover it will be hosted by Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Notably, Earlier this year, the founder of the climate prize said in a statement on Instagram, "We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism, which is why I am delighted that Mumbai will host The Earthshot Prize 2026. India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere.”

"With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030," the statement further read.