Meghan Markle adopts Princess Catherine’s crowd skills?

Meghan Markle’s new approach to the crowd echoed comparisons with Princess Catherine.

Just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their first joint public appearance, since they moved back to the UK, the couple is once again at the centre of public scrutiny.

During their visit, the former working royals had some heartwarming interactions with their well wishers, who had gathered to cheer and support them. However, the outing included, a visit to, Community Recording Studio (CRS), a community charity Himmah Hub, and a youth mentoring charity Epic Partners in Nottingham, England.

Now, a body language expert, who previously served as a police officer, Darren Stanton has noticed something interesting about Meghan's way of engaging with the crowd, and how it mirrors Princess Catherine’s style.

“Meghan is very good at working the crowd. She’s confident, engaging, and seems to know exactly how to build rapport with people. One thing I particularly noticed was the way she bends forward to meet people’s eye line. By lowering herself slightly, she makes the interaction feel more personal and approachable. It creates a greater sense of connection because she’s meeting people on their level rather than looking down at them,” Darren told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Noting, “These are traits we’ve seen from Princess Catherine, and I think Meghan has adopted a similar style of interacting with the public. It’s something I haven’t really noticed her doing in the past, so it feels like a relatively new approach. Bending down to meet someone’s eye line is a really effective way of establishing rapport and making people feel comfortable in her presence. It’s a subtle but important piece of body language, and she’s doing it very naturally.”

“Her facial expressions are also really telling. The smiles appear genuine rather than the socially polite or slightly forced smiles. Her whole face is engaged, and her feet remain close together, which adds to the impression that she’s comfortable and focused on the people she’s speaking to” Darren continued, “Overall, Meghan comes across as confident and capable, while Harry’s body language suggests he’s looking out for her and making sure she’s settled. Once he’s reassured that she’s doing well, he’s happy to give her the space to shine, although those occasional glances back show that he’s still keeping a protective eye on her.”

While another expert, Sean Johns added, “Harry looked relaxed and humble in Nottingham today. Meghan was more reserved, and her most genuine moment came over a card someone in the crowd handed her.”

The Sussexes, “kept bending down to the children’s height along the barrier.”

“When you lower yourself to someone’s eye level, you take away the height gap so they don’t have to look up at you. You’re closing the space and distance and trying to create a level of intimacy,” Sean further explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their UK return in late August, along with their children and the family is said to be having an extended stay.