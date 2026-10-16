Meghan Markle plans California trip as she misses her friends: Sources

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a trip to California as she misses her friends.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the Duchess of Sussex stays in touch with her friends on the West Coast and plans to visit them during the holidays.

“She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito,” an insider told the outlet.

“She does miss home — and her mom. They’re planning to come back for the holidays. Meghan’s looking forward to seeing her friends and making plans with them already," the confidant added.

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan “know it would be too awkward and too difficult” to spend Christmas with the royal family.

“They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry and Meghan returned to the UK in August with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following their return, King Charles released a statement to make it clear that the Sussex couple remains non-working royals.

"In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the statement read.