Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s desperation reaches new limits

The Royal Family is staring down the barrel of a surprisingly intense gun, rumour has it, and as for a name, its coming from none other than Sarah Ferguson’s camp.

The report currently going around warns that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thinking of making an alliance with one member of the Firm who knows a lot of secrets, particularly related to Diana – given the decades she’s spent surrounded by royal circles.

The report itself has come via Heat World and is part of some very shocking thoughts that have been shared by a well-placed source.

Per this anonymous insider, Fergie may well never actually put pen to paper on her tell-all rumours, but she is in talks, apparently, and “and if the money is right” she might definitely consider the memoir” at least.

Thats where the Sussexes are said to be connecting because “but while they want to keep the disgraced former royal out of their official circle,” Harry and Meghan are keeping in touch with her, as well as Earl Spencer. Now, as for why, its to “keep her on side” so that, if she does come out with something, they may have some sort of control of what comes out” by virtue of support and proximity.

However, what’s pertinent to mention is that they are “keeping this allegiance firmly behind closed doors”.