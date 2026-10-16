Harry, Meghan are ‘buzzing right now’: ‘Their usual army of haters is no where in sight’

Behind closed doors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be marinating in the outpour of love, laughter and positivity. So much so that one insider even came forward to touch base on what emotions have been running laps in their Cotswolds home.

The entire thing has been shared with New Idea and comes with the most candid of breakdowns.

The insider started by admitting, “Meghan and Harry are absolutely buzzing right now; they’re saying the reception they received was mind-blowing, and it couldn’t have possibly gone any better. It’s true they both went into this engagement pretty nervous, especially after Harry got booed at that rugby game, and knowing that the usual army of haters would be out in force, hoping they’d fall flat on their faces.”

But “the overwhelming positivity and outpouring of support that they received from the crowd have totally banished any self-doubt and given them an enormous surge of confidence,” they also say.

But even more than that, the impact its had on Prince Harry’s hopes for the future have defied expectations its being said.

Rumour has it, it’s “strengthened” Harry’s belief that ‘this is where they belong’, that ‘they can really build on the momentum’ and perhaps even work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis.

Before actually signing off they added too, “people can pick away at them and make all the excuses they want to try and block that from happening, but he’s confident that common sense will ultimately prevail and they’ll be back doing what they do best sooner rather than later.”