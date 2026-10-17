Prince Harry mocked over shocking Princess Diana claim

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly facing criticism after his emotional confession about Princess Diana.

Harry recently revealed that he sometimes looks for signs of his late mother's presence in an old photograph. Notably, he also discussed his grief during a MasterClass conversation with neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor, explaining that he regularly studies a portrait of Diana taken by photographer Patrick Demarchelier for Harper’s Bazaar in 1995. "I can actually get eye contact from her, and there's a cheekiness in her smile… I just feel very connected to her."

"I find myself looking at her and wondering, 'What is she thinking about what I am doing right now?" he added.

Now, a source has told Radar Online, "Harry has opened himself up to a huge amount of ridicule by talking about his mother's photograph almost as though it is a living presence in his life. There's a difference between feeling comforted by a picture of someone you've lost and suggesting you're looking for changes in their expression or receiving messages from beyond the grave."

"Some people are mocking him online and in the palace over the idea of a grown man studying an old portrait of his mother and wondering what she's thinking about his latest decisions. To them, it sounds rather like Harry is having a conversation with Diana's ghost, which sounds ridiculous.

"Trolls are calling him an attention-seeker and saying he is tastelessly cashing in on his mother's memory in a really basic, mawkish way," the source added.

Furthermore, another source went on to add, "There's an uncomfortable irony in Harry repeatedly wondering what Diana would make of his life today. His relationship with his brother has deteriorated dramatically; he has publicly criticized the royal institution and his personal decisions have generated years of controversy."

"Naturally, people are going to speculate about whether Diana would have approved of everything that has happened," they noted.