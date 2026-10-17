'Mind-blowing': Meghan Markle, Harry send secret message to King Charles with latest move?

"It’s strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong"

The royal insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hidden message to King Charles with their first joint outing after returning to Britain.

The close sources have claimed that Meghan and Harry are delighted over the warm welcome they received on their joint engagement, and it’s sparked a major U-turn.

“Meghan and Harry are absolutely buzzing right now; they’re saying the reception they received was mind-blowing, and it couldn’t have possibly gone any better,” the sources have said.

The spy continued, “It’s true they both went into this engagement pretty nervous, especially after Harry got booed at that rugby game, and knowing that the usual army of haters would be out in force, hoping they’d fall flat on their faces.

“But the overwhelming positivity and outpouring of support that they received from the crowd have totally banished any self-doubt and given them an enormous surge of confidence.”

Following their trip, the sources said: “It’s strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis.”

Another source tells the outlet, Harry and Meghan have never wanted a “half-in, half-out arrangement”, and are now signalling their desire to return to royal duties full-time.

“If a compromise can be worked out, then they’ll be more than happy to dive back in full-time.”