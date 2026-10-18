Prince Harry comes face to face with biggest hurdle of adulthood at 42

Things are not as fine as they appear in the Sussex’ personal coffers and a warning have just hit mainstream media after Meghan was seen strutting the streets of England with dresses that cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The source that dropped this warning didn’t beat around the bush either.

According to them, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “relying a lot on the kindness of their uber-wealthy friends” for a while now. But what threatens ruin is that “by all accounts, a whole lot of credit as well.”

According to Star magazine, there is also another issue, and its the fact that maintaining their lifestyle long-term is proving to be one of the more difficult parts in all this.

Rumour has it, people around them think “they really need a break right now,” else there is a high chance “things could get very rough.”

Now for those unversed with the people who are said to be footing many of their biggest expenses in the UK, the answer may be Ian Wace, according to Page Six. The billionaire is rumoured to be the owner of the $26 million Cotswolds property Prince Harry and his wife have taken up residence in, during their time in the UK.

Harry & Meghan's rumored home

However, part of the reason the couple does not seem to be pulling back their purse strings is simply because of Prince Harry’s bid to give Meghan all that she desires and that has also been highlighted by the same insider too.

Before concluding they’ve said, Harry “wants Meghan to have the best of everything” so “he never scrimps or tells her to watch her spending.”