Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reject King Charles’ hard ‘no’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not doing so well but one thing is for sure, their return is being planned in the most meticulous way possible.

Now for those unversed with the goings on, the issues at the heart of it all are that the Sussexes are battling a pretty big giant, that being the establishment, which is intent on keeping them away from the half-in and half-out’ plan they originally presented to Queen Elizabeth.

But it seems the duo is intent on making it happen, despite being reminded of the hard ‘no’ by Queen Elizabeth’s son as well.

The expert who highlighted their obvious efforts is none other than Nick Ede, and with his experience as a brand expert, he’s said, “I think Meghan is very keen to make her mark back in the UK, and she is carefully planning moments that grab the headlines.”

According to Hello! He’s also admitted, “I think she’s trying to work out her popularity and where she lies in the world as a public figure and celebrity.”

A bit near the end his exact words were, “As Ever is very her, as is her charity work and love of fashion. You can do all of those things, but you have to show up in an authentic way, and when I knew her, she was very kind and authentic. I feel that she's lost her way a bit, and many of her actions contradict her words.

However, before actually issuing his concluding remarks he decided to add a few of his two cents. “I would shy away from pseudo-royal engagements that will lead to scrutiny and, instead, meet the charities and foundations that she supports behind the scenes and as a genuine supporter, like Diana did on many occasions without the media present,” he said.