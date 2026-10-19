Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally realise 'actions speak louder than interviews'

Meghan Markle seemed to be pleased with the reception she received

A former friend of Meghan Markle has reflected on her first outing with Prince Harry in Britain, saying “this is the beginning of a much more visible.”

The Daily Express UK quoted Meghan's former friend, brand expert Nick Ede, as saying: "I think this is the beginning of a much more visible Harry and Meghan in Britain. They've realised that actions speak louder than interviews, and charitable work is their strongest route to rebuilding public trust.”

The expert further said, “They are both very altruistic and have always wanted to show their support to organisations by shining a light on them and using their star power."

About the Duchess, he explained: "Meghan looked relaxed, confident and genuinely happy to be there. Her smiles, hugs and natural engagement with the crowds showed the charm that made her so popular when she first joined the Royal Family. She seemed to be pleased with the reception she received, and she went out of her way to talk to everyone who was there."

Regarding reconciliation, Nick said a warm reception doesn't mean a royal reunion is around the corner. “I think we'll see a private family reconciliation with Charles and Camilla long before we ever see the Fab Four together again.”

He went on saying, “I don't think William and Kate will ever forgive them."