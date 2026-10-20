King Charles, Queen Camilla host grand royal welcome for Sultan of Oman

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq arrived in Britain for a grand reception.

The Sultan of Oman made an official state visit in England where King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla welcomed him at the Windsor castle.

This comes after Prince William visited Sultan at his London residence on October 20, to welcome him on behalf of his father King Charles after His Majesty landed in the UK.

Moreover, the Royal Family’s official Instagram handle shared some details of the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s formal welcome alongside a video clip.

As per the caption of the post, it read, “The Sultan of Oman has been formally welcomed to the United Kingdom by The King and Queen at Windsor Castle.”

“The Sultan joined Their Majesties in a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, before reviewing a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle,” it concluded.

According to the Diwan of the Royal Court, the visit comes as part of the “framework of reinforcing all that would elevate the facets of cooperation existing between the two countries across various domains, and the means of developing them in service of their mutual interests and aspirations in the present and the future.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sultan was joined on the visit by Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham, and Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, who serves as Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs.