Meghan Markle 'keen' to resume acting career in Britain: Sources

Meghan Markle is reportedly keen to resume her acting career following her return to the UK.

Just last week, the Suits actress and her husband, Prince Harry, made their first joint public appearance since returning to the UK. However, it was said that Meghan has no intention of making regular public appearances in the future.

Instead, according to reports, she is focusing her attention on her family, her brand ‘As Ever,' and her acting career.

The Duchess of Sussex is reading scripts for both television and film, but she is being "very careful" to ensure that news of her involvement does not reach the press.

"They're being very cautious about which scripts they agree to read at the moment," an insider told the Telegraph.

"Everyone knows that whatever Meghan's first film or show turns out to be, it's going to attract huge interest," a tipster added. "The prospect of seeing her return to acting will drive big audiences, and ultimately, someone – whether it's Netflix, Amazon or another studio – is going to make a lot of money from it."

For those unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry returned to England in August after spending six years in the USA.