Meghan Markle shares rare promise about Holiday magic right before Christmas with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle just pulled the ultimate mom move with a special little nod to something Archie, Lilibet absolutely love
Meghan Markle just showed off a sneak little peek of what her own Christmas morning could look like, and it features a nod to her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Now for those unversed with where the nod originates, it coms straight from the Archie archives, from March 7th, 2025, in the form of thumbprint cookies.
Now as for where this little nod came from, it was a small seconds long moment from a short view where Meghan can be seen running around a Christmas themed abode, stuffing chocolate in stockings and setting out thumbprint jammed biscuits—even showing off tea in one clip.
Watch it Below:
There is even one more public facing moment when Meghan referenced the cookies, and that was during an appearance alongside Drew Barrymore.
The Duchess mentioned how this can easily turn into a ‘group activity’ then too and said, “Thumbprint cookies—I love this because you can do it with your kids or friends”.
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