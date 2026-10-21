Prince Harry breaks down his only rule while talking about Diana grief

Prince Harry has been wearing his heart on his sleeve recently, and much of it has to do with his newfound bid to try and ‘open doors’ for his family, as rumoured by Heat, days ago.

But a few hours prior, another interview came out, and this one features his take on the ‘sympathy’ that comes with talking about his grief, and the ‘rules’ he has, for whenever he chooses to do so.

Now what’s pertinent to mention is that the ‘rule’ isn’t to evade or demand, but instead, his own words explain it better.

“As a 42-year-old man with two kids, a boy and a girl,” the Prince said in his starting words to GQ. “You start to look back at your past and your parents as to what you have carried from them, what they’ve handed over to you, what you want to take on and what you don’t.”

By the time the conversation got to his decision to voice his battle with grief the Duke made it clear, “I certainly don’t want any sympathy. We’re way past that.”

His reason was the kicker though, and when the interviewer asked why that was his only demand Prince Harry admitted, incredulously, “why? Because I’m a prince.”