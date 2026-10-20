Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Halloween plans revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to go all out for Halloween in the UK.

With Halloween approaching, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to introduce a touch of American Halloween traditions in Britain, as per Radar Online.

It’s been almost two months since their UK return from California along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and now the sources are saying, "Harry and Meghan have absolutely embraced the American approach to Halloween, and the idea of bringing those traditions back to Britain with Archie and Lilibet is something that is really appealing to them. They love making these occasions special for the children, and Halloween has become one of the highlights of their family calendar. The American version tends to be much bigger and more elaborate than what Harry would have experienced growing up, so the prospect of recreating that atmosphere in Britain is particularly exciting.”

They continued, "The Sussexes have developed a real enthusiasm for Halloween since settling in California, and there's every reason to expect they'll want to make a huge occasion of it this year. They enjoy everything that comes with the holiday, from choosing costumes and decorating pumpkins to organizing activities that the children can get involved in. Archie and Lilibet are at the perfect ages to appreciate all the excitement, and Harry and Meghan would want them to have the same magical experience they've enjoyed in America.”

"One of the interesting things about Harry and Meghan's family life is how they've blended their British and American backgrounds. Halloween is a perfect example of that because the children have grown up with the full Californian experience, where entire neighborhoods become involved, and families put enormous effort into decorations and costumes. Recreating some of those traditions in Britain would be a lovely way of making the children feel that the things they loved about their American lives haven't been left behind,"

"Harry and Meghan have always seemed to enjoy getting involved in Halloween rather than simply watching the children have fun. They've previously taken Archie and Lilibet out trick-or-treating and visited pumpkin farms together, so those are precisely the sorts of activities people would expect them to embrace again. The children are still young enough for dressing up and collecting candy to feel incredibly exciting, and their parents have shown that they're happy to participate in all the silliness,” they further revealed to the outlet.

Noting, "For Harry, celebrating Halloween in Britain with both children would be a meaningful family milestone because so much of their childhood has unfolded in California."

The sources concluded by saying, "Meghan would also understand the importance of keeping familiar American traditions alive while the children experience a different side of their heritage. She thinks it's an opportunity to combine the things they've enjoyed as a family in the United States with the excitement of making new memories in Britain."

It is pertinent to mention here that the former working royal couple came back to the UK in late August for an extended stay, after almost six years, and they are currently living as private citizens after King Charles confirmed their status.