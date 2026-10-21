Prince William hits the absolute jackpot and leaves Harry and Meghan ‘seething’

Prince William is said to be sitting back and gearing up to ‘enjoy’ a show that feasts upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fear.

Now for those unversed with what this is even about, the issue at the heart of it is that Queen Elizabeth’s hairdresser is in talks to turn something “hush hush” into something bigger. Rumour has it, it “started as a documentary,” but has since “morphed into a scripted project,” and “the word is that Angela’s being consulted on the story.”

Now an insider has spoken to Closer Online and admits something big.

“All he can do is hope there won't be anything too embarrassing that he hasn't already disclosed,” they said. Moreover, while Harry and Meghan “are seething” and “trying to put a stop to it,” the truth is that “they won’t have any luck because William is all for this. He loves the idea of them getting a taste of their own medicine.”

Its also said, “Meanwhile, since stepping down as a working royal in 2020, Harry’s life has appeared to be something of an open book, from his various interviews, TV projects, his memoir and even his recent sellable masterclass on grief.” But “he's a very different person now than he was in his younger days, he acknowledges he made plenty of mistakes but that doesn’t mean he wants them dragged back up again all these years later is horrifying.”

Before signing off they said, “he already had that awful experience with the journalist [Charlotte Griffiths] spilling all these salacious details about a big party weekend he was on back in the day, but at least he’d already come clean about his previous antics. One of the reasons he was so candid about his drug use in his book was to take away that ammunition. He believed that if he put everything out there himself, nobody could use it against him later.”