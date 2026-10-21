Meghan Markle risks losing one couple forever with UK tour

Not even a return to the UK seems to have ensured Meghan Markle’s win, and now another curve ball just hit her window and rumour has it, this one is a doozy.

Brand expert Nick Ede is the expert that brought this all to the surface and, on behalf of Cafe Casino made a pretty big admission.

He believes, this effort the Sussexes made in Nottingham shows a “different woman” bubbling over, at least compared to the one who arrived back in 2017.

His exact words though were as follows, “Meghan has an opportunity to reclaim her place in Britain without needing the Palace. She's a different woman from the one who arrived in 2017, and this could be the start of a new chapter if she does it well.”

He also offered his two cents and noted, “I think this was far better than her photo op with Malala which set very contrived. She is a Hollywood celebrity, and she needs to play more into that and forget her title.”

A bit later he also lauded the couple for being able to change perception within a few hours and said, “Nottingham felt like the Sussexes pressing the reset button. They're reminding people of the good they can do rather than the controversies that have dominated their story. It's a clever move, but consistency will be key to their success.”

Near the end Mr Ede also said, “I think this is the beginning of a much more visible Harry and Meghan in Britain.” However his actual concluding note was more hopeful and pointed to a potentially “warm reception” from the King and Queen. But “I don't think William and Kate will ever forgive them,” he said too.