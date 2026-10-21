Will Prince William forgive Prince Harry after his latest plea?

Prince William will not reach out to his estranged brother Prince Harry in the near future despite the Duke of Sussex’s recent public plea for a reconciliation.

“Will William respond? I would be astonished if he responded publicly,” Tom Sykes, European Editor for The Daily Beast told Page Six on Tuesday.

“He never does, and his silence is itself the response," he added.

According to a royal expert, there has been no communication between the two brothers since 2022, and Harry’s recent interview with GQ will not “change” this situation.

“Will it have frustrated him? I’m sure it will,” Tom continued. “Being lectured in public about reconciliation by the person who has caused the problem is exactly what William finds so hard to forgive."

“Putting the onus on him through the pages of a magazine is not how you repair a relationship," added the royal journalist.

For those unaware, Harry recently expressed his desire to reconcile with his elder brother, William.

“I want it to work out. Of course I do,” said the 42-year-old British prince. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”