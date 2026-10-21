Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle's Christmas plan could crush royal peace: Sources

Prince Harry fears that Meghan Markle's plan to spend Christmas in California could dash hopes for a reconciliation with the Royal Family.

Recently, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex wants to return to California to celebrate Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland.

"One of Harry's biggest concerns is how Charles will interpret the decision to head back to America, as it inevitably means he'll be going with Meghan," the insider told RadarOnline. "He's terrified it will look as though they've given up on rebuilding bridges and are simply walking away because things haven't gone their way."

"That's the exact opposite of what Harry wants his father to believe. He's desperate for Charles to understand that he still wants a relationship with him and that being part of the family remains incredibly important," the confidant continued.

A tipser added, "Harry also knows that every missed Christmas, birthday, or family gathering makes the distance between them feel greater."

"He's trying to support Meghan and present a united front, but privately he's struggling with the fear that this decision could push a reconciliation even further out of reach," the source concluded.

For those unaware, Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas with the royal family in 2018, before stepping down from their royal duties.