Prince Harry explains real reason for UK move right as Meghan preps for US Thanksgiving
Prince Harry and his wife are all geared up to take their kids back to the US but right before – a little idea into his ‘why’ comes out
Prince Harry has just given fans a little glimpse into how his mind works, and why he thought moving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the 2026 school year was a good idea.
The conversation itself, and even the question were posed during one of his most recent interviews, that happened with GQ and during it, he was pretty open.
Now what’s pertinent to mention is that the interview itself was taped back when Prince Harry was in New York, right before his move and even the interviewer quotes his own question with that insight.
The question itself was ‘you just moved back to the UK. Why?'
The starting words were pretty short, and fans saw Harry simply admit the reason was “opportunities” for the entire family.
However, part of it was his own personal desires, because as the Duke puts it, being able to do it, “meant a lot” to him. However what he did make clear was that, up until it actually happened, “I didn’t know how important it was to me. I always thought it was going to be something that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.”
However, he was pretty quick to clear the air on his children’s American elementary school experiences ans made sure people know he isn’t ‘criticizing’ their American alma maters but “I think for kids at seven and five, to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today.”
His actual concluding words were what tied the whole answer together because he said, “but yeah: To be back closer to my family and to be back on UK soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there. It’s nice to be back.”
-
Prince Harry finally reveals why Archie, Lilibet should be closer to King Charles ‘right now’
-
Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle's Christmas plan could crush royal peace: Sources
-
Prince Harry sends out spokesperson to right a wrong about Prince William
-
Meghan Markle's Christmas plans spell trouble for Prince Harry
-
Will Prince William forgive Prince Harry after his latest plea?
-
Prince William hits the absolute jackpot and leaves Harry and Meghan ‘seething’
-
Prince Harry breaks down his only rule while talking about Diana grief
-
Meghan Markle risks losing one couple forever with UK tour