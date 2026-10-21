Prince Harry explains real reason for UK move right as Meghan preps for US Thanksgiving

Prince Harry has just given fans a little glimpse into how his mind works, and why he thought moving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the 2026 school year was a good idea.

The conversation itself, and even the question were posed during one of his most recent interviews, that happened with GQ and during it, he was pretty open.

Now what’s pertinent to mention is that the interview itself was taped back when Prince Harry was in New York, right before his move and even the interviewer quotes his own question with that insight.

The question itself was ‘you just moved back to the UK. Why?'

The starting words were pretty short, and fans saw Harry simply admit the reason was “opportunities” for the entire family.

However, part of it was his own personal desires, because as the Duke puts it, being able to do it, “meant a lot” to him. However what he did make clear was that, up until it actually happened, “I didn’t know how important it was to me. I always thought it was going to be something that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.”

However, he was pretty quick to clear the air on his children’s American elementary school experiences ans made sure people know he isn’t ‘criticizing’ their American alma maters but “I think for kids at seven and five, to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today.”

His actual concluding words were what tied the whole answer together because he said, “but yeah: To be back closer to my family and to be back on UK soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there. It’s nice to be back.”