Buckingham Palace releases rare clip of King Charles speaking Arabic: Watch
Take a look at how King Charles speaks Arabic
By H. Anjum
Published October 21, 2026
King Charles just had Buckingham Palace release a very rare video where he can be seen trying his hand at Arabic, in order to welcome the Sultan of Oman in his tongue.
Now for those unversed with the visit, this is considered one of King Charles’ State Visits, that is currently ongoing, until the 22nd of October 2026.
As for the video itself, it is a snippet of the King’s letter to the Sultan and shows the Sultan's reaction to his Arabic note.
Watch it Below:
For those unversed, the Royal Family's official website his Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, is paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guest of The King and Queen. Their Majesties will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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