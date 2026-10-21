Prince William arrives in Aberfan

Prince William on Wednesday arrived in Aberfan to join survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community in paying tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan Disaster on 21 October 1966.

Aberfan is a former coal-mining village in the Taff Valley in South Wales.

Kensington Palace's social media team shared an Instagram Story about the Prince of Wales' visit to Aberfan, writing, "Today, "Marking the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster."

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales were due to begin their visit to South Wales by spending time in the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which stands on the site of Pantglas School, where 109 children and five teachers died when a coal tip collapsed onto the village.

A short prayer and moment of silence will be held, during which the King and the Prince of Wales will lay wreaths, while the Queen will place a posy in memory of those who were lost.

The royals will then take a short walk from the Memorial Garden to Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre, meeting local residents along the route.

Throughout the visit, they will be accompanied by those who have first-hand experience of the disaster, the impact it had on the community then and continues to have today.