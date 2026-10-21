Prince Harry urged to apologise to Queen Camilla to heal royal rift

Prince Harry has reluctantly admitted that there is no viable way to reach King Charles III, as Queen Camilla stands in his path.

"It's absolutely astounding to Harry that he still hasn't been able to get a second visit with his dad and the kids and he's now having to accept that Camilla is likely to blame," the source told Examiner.

"A number of people have quietly told him that she's blocking him and unfortunately, it does seem to be the most logical explanation," the insider continued.

For those unaware, the Sussex couple’s last meeting with the King and Camilla took place in August at Highgrove House.

"He's shocked because [Camilla] was very welcoming when he and Meghan brought the children to see the king over the summer," the source revealed. "She acted as though it was all water under the bridge and things would be grand between them all going forward."

Sources now claim that while Camilla may have smiled in front of Harry and Meghan, in reality, she does not want to see them in the UK.

"It's dawning on him that Camilla hasn't really forgiven him for what he said about her in his book," the source said, referring Harry's 2023 memoir Spare.

"He and Meghan are paying a huge price for that because she is getting her revenge by keeping them away from the king," the insider admitted. "The only option he has right now to try and remedy this is to go to Camilla and beg forgiveness, which is something he swore he would never do."