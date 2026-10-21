Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor plans fight against King Charles, Prince William

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced member of the family is said to be planning a plan to strongarm his way into the Royal Family’s Christmas. This comes right as news hit mainstream media that Prince Harry and his wife decided to have their celebrations on the other side of the pond.

As for what Andrew’s plans are, its all been shared by a well-placed source that is well versed in their private family matters.

The source shared everything alongside the National Examiner and right off the bat admitted, “Obviously, Andrew's troubles are far from over. He's still extremely worried about the ongoing case as well as money,” but “this latest win has definitely done wonders for his confidence and overall energy levels.”

Now for those unversed with his win, the ex-Duke managed to win his case against the Thames Valley Police where his team alleged their arrest of the King’s younger brother was unlawful.

However, even with the accusation of misconduct, while in public office case still ongoing and fears that American Democrats might call for the removal the redactions off of the Epstein Files (should they win), Andrew seems to have other pressing concerns. One of which being landing a royal Christmas invite, even if it requires some muscle.

The source explains it in the following words, “right now, his biggest focus is forcing his way into the fold for Christmas, and it's not out of the question.”

Even his other siblings, like Prince Edward and Princess Anne are urging the King to “show his brother a little more mercy”

But “Charles wants him at arm's length” as does Prince William, the report alleges. Because he too is said to be “totally opposed to the idea of his disgraced uncle coming anywhere near the family, on Christmas Day of all days.”

Prior to the Sussexes announcing their US plans the insider also admitted that William was “stressing about the possibility of running into” Meghan, but now that she and Harry have announced a return for the Holidays, “now it's Andrew threatening to ruin the holidays with his mere presence.”