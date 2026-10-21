Prince Harry appears ‘unusually deliberate’ during latest outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move takes center stage.

After Prince and Meghan marked their first joint appearance in Nottingham, UK, on October 15, since their homecoming, now, the experts are analyzing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gestures, and interactions with the crowd during their outing.

A behavioral expert Dr. Abbie Maroño described to Showbiz Cheat sheet how Harry appeared during his interaction with the well-wishers, “In one particularly awkward interaction, [Harry] even reached out and touched someone’s chin, an unusually familiar gesture for someone who is generally much more restrained.”

Noting, “This contrast is interesting because increased animation doesn’t necessarily indicate greater comfort.”

“It can also reflect an effort to appear enthusiastic, approachable, and at ease. Some of Harry’s interactions appeared unusually deliberate, suggesting he may have been working harder to project warmth and confidence rather than simply behaving naturally,” Dr. Abbie further claimed.

The behavioral scientist also noted that Harry seemed protective towards his wife throughout the outing, saying, “His protective positioning suggested he was attentive to Meghan and their surroundings, while his unusually enthusiastic interactions gave the impression that he was also conscious of how the couple were being perceived.”

“Rather than withdrawing or appearing defensive, he seemed to be actively managing the atmosphere around them,” she continued, “The awkwardness was more apparent in their movements together. Harry frequently took the lead, but Meghan appeared less fluid than usual as she followed.”

“Rather than their usual effortless coordination, there were moments when Meghan appeared to be adjusting to Harry’s movements rather than moving naturally alongside him.

“This gave their interactions a slightly less relaxed quality, despite the continued physical affection,” Dr. Abbie noted further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living as a private citizen in the UK after King Charles confirmed their status.