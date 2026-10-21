Prince Harry's bid to reunite with royals sparks fresh concerns

Prince Harry has been advised to "take things slowly" after he expressed his desire to reconcile with his family.

Recently, in an interview with GQ, the Duke of Sussex said that he wants to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile - that's the key point," Harry told the magazine.

The King’s former butler, Grant Harrold, has given Prince Harry a three-word warning: "Take things slowly."

"Despite their recent move back to the UK, I think Meghan and Harry will want to go back to the States for Christmas this year," he said. "It’s where their friends and Meghan’s family are, so I believe they will want to spend the holidays there, and who can blame them, really."

“They will want to have time with their close friends, as everyone does at Christmas. I’m sure they will do a few events here before they go, but I imagine the day itself will be back in sunny California," the royal expert continued.

“While we’re told things are improving behind the scenes, there is still a long way to go, and I don’t believe they’re at the point of pulling crackers and sharing festive jokes quite yet. It makes sense for them to go home," Grand told the outlet.

“It’s a shame, and I really hope they get there next year, but I think it’s a good idea to take things slowly for now," he warned.