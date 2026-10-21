Prince Harry buried King Charles health update but no one knew: Here's How

Prince Harry actually revealed how King Charles is doing with his cancer treatment: Here's What Happened

After months of no updates, insights or peeks into the details of King Charles’ health worries Prince Harry came out with one of his own.

Now its pertinent to mention that the topic of King Charles, and ‘grief’ came hand in hand. Given that this followed the most recent Masterclass Harry did with grief neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor called Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

As for what trigged chat about King Charles, it came because the GQ interview host himself talked about his own father’s cancer battle and asked, if “having a sick parent” could be “very triggering” for someone’s PTSI, (post-traumatic stress injuries).

Prince Harry didn't just respond to the question but instead revealed, “Yes, but he’s getting better. So, yeah.”

While the update was brief, it is one of the few instances where the public have got to know about the King’s day-to-day.

This is not all that was discussed. Infact the interview, posted on Tuesday, October 20th laid bare a number of things. From his battle with grief, to his hopes for Archie, Lilibet, and even Meghan.