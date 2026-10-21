King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William pay tribute to Aberfan disaster victims

King Charles, alongside Queen Camilla and Prince William, together marked the 60th anniversary of the stunning coal tip disaster that ended the lives of 144 people, 116 children among them, in the village of Aberfan, Wales.



Gathered in the village, the key royal members on Wednesday paid tribute to grieving families and survivors of the mining disaster considered one of Britain's worst incidents that took place on October 21, 1966.

Reporting at the time suggested that nearly 150,000 tonnes of coal waste fell a mountainside just before 9:15 am in the wake of gushing rain, enveloping virtually everything nearby, including Pantglas Junior School and 19 nearby homes.

In a moment, half of the school's children died instantly while preparing for class before the halftime break.

Upon the occasion, the King said, “Today, in our nation, and across the world, thoughts will turn to you in Aberfan. Hearts, far from this valley, will ache with yours. Tears, from those who remember, and those who at the time were not yet born, will be shed with yours.”

Later, the royal trio visited a local community centre. There, the senior royals met ex-students, siblings, aggrieved parents, survivors, and former emergency service workers involved in the rescue efforts at the time.

"You will always be in our hearts," the king said in his address to the locals gathered at the Aberfan memorial.