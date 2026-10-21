Why did Prince Harry's spokesperson clarify Prince William reference?: 'It was promotion!'

Prince Harry sends out spokesperson to right a wrong about Prince William

Prince Harry just took part in a candid chat that landed him in trouble, as well as facing hot waters but questions are afoot pertaining to the reason.

Now for those unversed with what is being discussed, Prince Harry's spokesperson was recently forced to clarify a comment that the Duke made in his interview with GQ yesterday. In the public's eye, saying "some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out" was the Duke's way to reference his older brother's cold shoulder, rumor has it. But “it was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way," it was revealed.

However, a new finding just dropped, and it comes straight from celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter. He turned to his Naughty but Nice Substack and said that the interview from yesterday wasn't a random drop. Instead, it was a promotional part of the Masterclass itself, Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

The source alleges, "there were two parts to Harry’s deal. First, deliver the MasterClass. Second, help sell it. The GQ interview wasn’t a spontaneous emotional confession. It was promotion! Harry wasn’t just giving GQ an interview. Part of the arrangement was that GQ would promote his MasterClass. Harry got publicity, MasterClass got publicity, and everybody benefited!”