Prince Harry recalls his last call with Princess Diana

Prince Harry got candid about stress and fatherhood.

In a recent episode of GQ’s interview series One More Question, Harry remembered his late mother, the beloved princess Diana and also shared what he still wonders about her.

“It’s just a quick sort of like, ‘Wow, miss you. Wonder what the world would be like if you were still here. Wonder what my family would be like if you were still here,’” the Duke of Sussex said.

The late Princess called her sons, Prince Harry and William just hours before her death in an accident, and none of them knew that it would be their final conversation with her.

“If I’d known it was the last call with her, how different that conversation would’ve been,” the grieving son shared.

He went on to say, “And I’m the one that has to live with that. And the fact that as a 12-year-old kid, all I wanted to do was go off and run and play with my cousins.”

“Sometimes there’s questions that I ask her, looking for some kind of response, and sometimes I do get a response,” he added.

For those unaware, Prince Harry stepped back from his royal duties along with his wife, Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California, before making a UK comeback this year.

“Maybe I’ve spent too much time in California, but having done the work that I’ve done, there is a connection still with my mom that I really do feel her energy at certain times and certain parts of my life,” the former working royal shared.

He also opened up about how his stress affected his children, stating, “I was so stressed with everything that was happening and everything that I was having to deal with.”

“But then I would come back, and I would literally take Archie off of Meghan. And if I was still stressed, he would feel it immediately,” Harry added.

Sharing a powerful parental advice, the prince further continued, “I think as a parent, we’ve just got to be so conscious about what we carry that they can pick up.”

Noting, “That we know how we’re feeling, and maybe we don’t know how we’re feeling. Your kids will be the first people to tell you because they won’t want to hang out with you.”

“I continually get told by everybody from 90-year-olds down to nine-year-olds that the sharing part of my experience, sharing part of my story, has helped them.”

“And as long as that’s the case, then I’m always going to try and make it easier for other people. It doesn’t matter whether it’s one or a million,” Harry further revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in August 1997, in a tragic accident.