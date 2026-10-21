Kensington Palace drops emotional Aberfan video

Prince William honored Aberfan’s victims along with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Aberfan disaster happened almost six decades ago in which almost 144 people died, and now, as the tragedy marks its 60th anniversary. The royal family members are paying tribute to all the victims, as per the details shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram handle.

Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles visited Aberfan Memorial Garden in Aberfan village to meet the grieving families and survivors of the 1966’s horrific incident when a huge mount of coal mining waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior School and surrounding homes.

In the posted video King Charles and Prince William could be seen placing a floral wreath at the memorial while Queen Camilla placed a flower bouquet.

However, the caption of the posted video clip read, “Remembering the many lives lost in the Aberfan disaster 60 years ago.”

In the comment section, the royal fans showed their support, one user wrote, “dignified and respectful recognition by our Royal family for those lives lost in such tragic circumstances on that fateful day. God bless.”

While another simply spoke of the incident, “Still so heartbreaking.”