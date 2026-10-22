Prince Harry wants to take power over his truth with fresh confession

Prince Harry admitted there’s a reason he’s telling his side of the story.



The Duke of Sussex reveals he does not want to give others power to shape his narrative of reality.

He told GQ publication: "...I've been really criticised for telling my story. I find it fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it.”

"So it's interesting, but just by telling my own story, it takes away a lot of power from other people,” he added.

The shocking details of Prince Harry’s latest interview have been revealed, with reports alleging he earned a staggering $250,000 from the lucrative deal.

The Duke of Susses didn’t just collect a reported amount to teach a 45-minute MasterClass about grief. He also had to promote it as his emotional GQ interview was called a publicity campaign.

An insider revealed to Rob Shuter: “There were two parts to Harry’s deal. First, delivers the MasterClass. Second, helps sell it."

The went on, "The GQ interview wasn’t a spontaneous emotional confession. It was promotion.”

And sources claim Harry’s arrangement with the platform included an understanding that the outlet would promote his MasterClass.

"Harry got publicity, MasterClass got publicity, and everybody benefited,” they added.

Sources also claimed that also claim he allegedly negotiated a percentage of subscription revenue, although that remains unverified.

“The $250,000 may only be the beginning,” an insider claims to teh rouyal commentator.

They continued to explain, “Every new subscriber could mean more money for Harry.”