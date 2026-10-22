Prince Harry issues a call out: ‘God forbid I should be able to do something’

In a rare show of free will, Prince Harry just did something rare, and it involves getting up close and personal about the way he’s been dissected for doing something that everybody else has been able to.

Now for those unversed with where this candid admission was issued, it all happened in tail end of the interview that the Duke of Sussex had with GQ, just this Tuesday.

While the actual question was whether he personally regrets revealing all that he has over the last six years since he became a non-working royal, the Duke gave a quick answer before actually getting specific. “Yes,” was what came out right off the bat but he followed by saying, “but I prefer me to be putting things out there rather than the machine creating stuff.”

But he didn’t conclude there, instead he also added, “someone like me, if you’re sitting back staying quiet, keeping low, the stories don’t stop. The stories are continuous.”

So, in light of this he admitted, “you either just sit there and accept that all this crap is going to be created and people are going to write books about you and people are going to write stories, the hundred thousand millions of stories about you over the years, and the vast majority of them are made up, untrue, or just really badly sourced or with an agenda.”

Before actually signing off though the Duke also decided to double down with a question of his own and it reads, “so why not share some of your story? Why not try to be in control of your own story?” Because, as he puts it, “if they can’t be responsible enough to tell your story, then you have to tell your own story.”

In his actual concluding remarks Prince Harry also said, “but at the same time, I’ve been really criticized for telling my story. And I find it is fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it. Just by telling my own story, it takes away a lot of power from other people.”