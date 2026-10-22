How King Charles treats Queen Camilla differently than Princess Diana

King Charles treats Queen Camilla much different than he treated Princess Diana.



His Majesty, who has been married to Queen Camilla for the past 19 years, gives her space to be confident and take the central stage.

Author Simon Vigar noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton share the same bond.

"William definitely visibly relaxes when Catherine is near, and you see a similar thing with Charles and Camilla, actually," Simon Vigar, author of The Four Wives of Windsor, told Hello! magazine.

"William is very happy for Catherine to take the spotlight in a way that back in the day Charles wasn't with Diana, of course, but he is now with Camilla,” Vigar said. "They are clearly a double act.”

"It's very hard to do that job on your own, and I think we'll see an even stronger double act when the time comes, when William becomes King," Vigar said, adding that the Princess of Wales is "obviously very, very important to him personally and publicly."