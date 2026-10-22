Kate Middleton ‘bites her tongue’ as Meghan Markle takes over
Kate Middleton feels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone too far in revenge game
Kate Middleton is not having it from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she reaches a breaking point.
The Princess of Wales is upset after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid a visit to Nottingham for their charitable ventures.
“Kate has reached breaking point after Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham visit,” a source tells Closer. “She’s spent years biting her tongue, trying to be the bigger person and putting William’s feelings ahead of her own, but she’s reached the point where she feels enough is enough and she’s finding it harder and harder to contain it.”
“What really gets to Kate is the idea that Harry and Meghan can come back to Britain, start doing all these performative appearances and somehow expect everybody to forget what’s happened – so they can just slip back into life in the UK when it suits them. She feels they’ve gone too far,” said the source.
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