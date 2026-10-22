Prince Harry will see revenge game in new ‘hush-hush’ project

Prince Harry is said to be exposed in a new tell all book.



The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about journalist Angela Kelly in his memoir spare, is going to get a hit from the author as she prepares to write a new book.

Speaking about Angela Kelly’s new and concealed project, a source tells heat world: “Harry has every reason to be afraid of this woman, he tore into her in his book [Spare] and it’s no secret she was absolutely furious; it’s hard to imagine she will pass up the chance for revenge.”

“She was inseparable with Queen Elizabeth, she was privy to nearly everything that went on behind the palace walls, including the whole Megxit nightmare. It’s hard to imagine she will paint Harry and Meghan in a good light so the odds are this will be very embarrassing for them,” they add.

“The project is still very hush hush. Apparently, it started as a documentary, but it’s now morphed into a scripted project, and the word is that Angela’s being consulted on the story,” the insider adds.

The shocking details of Prince Harry’s latest interview have been revealed, with reports alleging he earned a staggering $250,000 from the lucrative deal.

The Duke of Susses didn’t just collect a reported amount to teach a 45-minute MasterClass about grief. He also had to promote it as his emotional GQ interview was called a publicity campaign.

An insider revealed to Rob Shuter: “There were two parts to Harry’s deal. First, delivers the MasterClass. Second, helps sell it."

The went on, "The GQ interview wasn’t a spontaneous emotional confession. It was promotion.”

And sources claim Harry’s arrangement with the platform included an understanding that the outlet would promote his MasterClass.

"Harry got publicity, MasterClass got publicity, and everybody benefited,” they added.

Sources also claimed that also claim he allegedly negotiated a percentage of subscription revenue, although that remains unverified.

“The $250,000 may only be the beginning,” an insider claims to teh rouyal commentator.

They continued to explain, “Every new subscriber could mean more money for Harry.”