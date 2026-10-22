How Kate Middleton made real difference during Sultan of Oman state visit

Kate Middleton is praised for playing a key role in Sultan of Oman’s diplomatic visit.



The Princess of Wales, who joined Prince William for the state banquet at Windsor castle, is lauded for her demeanour and conduct

Speaking on behalf of UK online slotsprovider Betfair Casino, Stanton says: “She understands that, while this is a very formal state occasion, there are people there who may feel a little nervous or intimidated by the setting.”

Stanton shares: “By taking the time to chat with the soldiers and share a laugh, she subtly helps to put them at ease. It is a small gesture, but these are the sorts of things that make a real difference to how an engagement feels.”

"That is not always an easy balance to strike, but Catherine manages it exceptionally well," he adds.

Catherine also took part in the traditional royal procession, walking alongside His Excellency Sayyid Khalid Hilal Al Busaidi.

Prince William, meanwhile, processed with Ms Dina Mack, looking formal in a Windsor tailcoat, complemented by the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the sash bearing the Lesser George.

Kensington Palace released royal couple’s black-and-white portrait taken at Frogmore House ahead of the evening's festivities.