Prince Harry finally speaks to haters: ‘I no longer fall out of nightclubs drunk? Do you want that?’

A message, wrapped up in a question has just been handed to all those ‘pals’ or even the public who tell Harry, ‘you’ve changed’.

His answer, albeit rare comes directly from one of his interviews.

In them he got pretty open, honest, and personal about his expectations with people who ask him these questions, especially since he’s a father and a husband now.

While the topic branched off from his experience as a father wanting ‘to do better’ than his own—a statement that has often been seen as a jibe against King Charles who cheated on his mother, the Duke of Sussex gave some pretty honest thoughts.

He simply pointed out the shocking way people reference his younger years and recalled how many people have said, ‘oh, he’s changed’ while chatting with GQ. But to Harry, hearing all this is said to spark questions and surprise. Because in his own words, he recalls thinking, ‘so I’m no longer falling out of nightclubs drunk? Is that what you wanted for me?’”

One thing worth noting is that, since 2020, when the move to Canada was made, Prince Harry has been deemed a private citizen, and as such he is not entitled to taxpayer-funded protection in the same way as he was since his birth.

This also extends towards his children and wife, however the Duke has appealed this decision time and time again, by going to court and more recently he even sued the Home Office and took them to court for a resolution.