Kate Middleton’s secret fears from Kensington Palace turns bad: ‘You just slip back?’

Meghan Markle’s return has been runnKate Middleton’s secret fears from Kensington Palace turns bad: ‘You just slip back?’ing laps across Kate Middleton’s mind. So much so that she’s said to be inching closer to her official ‘breaking point’ and can no longer sit around and handle the way this UK homecoming is being treated – not just from the public of experts, but by the Sussexes themselves who allegedly want “just slip back” into life in the UK “when it suits them”.

A well-placed source is the one who brought this all to the surface. According to them the Princess of Wales is genuinely struggling with the Nottingham visit in particular because its ‘as royal an engagement’ as can be.

According to Closer Online the insider’s exact words were, “Kate has reached breaking point after Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham visit.”

“She’s spent years biting her tongue,” trying to be the bigger person and putting William’s feelings ahead of her own, but she’s reached the point where she feels enough is enough and she’s finding it harder and harder to contain it.”

However, that’s not even the worst of it, rumour has it, what ‘really’ gets to Kate is “the idea that Harry and Meghan can come back to Britain, start doing all these performative appearances” and “somehow expect everybody to forget what’s happened – so they can just slip back into life in the UK when it suits them.”

Before concluding they admitted, “she feels they’ve gone too far.”