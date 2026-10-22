Prince Harry accused of ‘creating wedge’ between King, Prince William

Prince Harry is mocked for his latest interview.



The Duke of Sussex, who opened up about his desire to reconcile with brother, Prince William, is accused of creating havoc in the media with his irresponsible statements.

Expert Matt Wilkinson tells The Sun: “Every time the Duke opens his mouth he causes an international incident and today it was timed right in the middle of an important royal diplomatic mission.”

He adds: “If Harry is trying to drive a wedge between Charles and William it is unlikely to work.

The Duke did not even tell The King he was moving back when they met over the summer.”

“It is not believed they have even met since his return almost two months ago.

He has also not issued any apologies for attacks launched in his shock Oprah Winfrey interview, six-part Netflix show or memoir Spare,” he noted.

“Nor has he shown any motivation in his many interviews to apologize,” wrote the expert.

The shocking details of Prince Harry’s latest interview have been revealed, with reports alleging he earned a staggering $250,000 from the lucrative deal.

The Duke of Susses didn’t just collect a reported amount to teach a 45-minute MasterClass about grief. He also had to promote it as his emotional GQ interview was called a publicity campaign.

An insider revealed to Rob Shuter: “There were two parts to Harry’s deal. First, delivers the MasterClass. Second, helps sell it."

The went on, "The GQ interview wasn’t a spontaneous emotional confession. It was promotion.”

And sources claim Harry’s arrangement with the platform included an understanding that the outlet would promote his MasterClass.

"Harry got publicity, MasterClass got publicity, and everybody benefited,” they added.

Sources also claimed that also claim he allegedly negotiated a percentage of subscription revenue, although that remains unverified.

“The $250,000 may only be the beginning,” an insider claims to teh rouyal commentator.

They continued to explain, “Every new subscriber could mean more money for Harry.”