Prince Harry finally gives a REAL timeline about how long the UK move is: Read

Prince Harry finally gets honest about how long the family will actually be in the UK and how long Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s British schooling will go on for.

This is a very big admission, because prior to this the only timeline the public was made privy to was that it was for an “extended” period of time. Apart from that no other insight was added. But during a recent interview the Duke of Sussex finally let it slip.

The interview itself was a chat between the prince and GQ and was filmed in New York, prior to the family’s actual move. This means it is one of the oldest revaluations available-- even older than when the ‘extended’ timeline that was shared.

Harry’s exact words came when the interviewer asked, ‘Was the decision more about what life was like here in the US, or more about something you were craving back there?’

To this question he admitted, “It’s good to be outside of the US for the next few months, perhaps. Let things settle down for a bit and then we work it out from there.”

The reason he remained vague even now is because “we’ve had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it’s like, ‘if you’re going to make a big move like this, that’s going to take a lot of planning’” but “for us, it was very short.”

As for the spark that ignited the talk between him and Meghan he said, “I think that, having been here for six years now, and only being able to go back to the UK for short periods of time, to actually have my whole family there with me, the place that I grew up, wanting to be able to show my kids where I grew up and have them have the experiences to some extent that I had, the good rather than necessarily the bad, provided real proper serious thinking as to: This is an opportunity, let’s do it now.”