Piers Morgan gives Prince Harry a new title after his latest remarks on reconciliation

Prince Harry allegedly caused a huge rupture in the British royal family

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has suggested a new title for Prince Harry after the Duke expressed his fresh desire to make peace with King Charles and other members of the royal family.

Archie and Lilibet doting father hoped to reconcile with King Charles and the rest of his family with whom he fell out when he moved to the United States six years ago.

Harry, 42, the king's younger son, caused a huge rupture in the British royal family when he and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020 from where they were highly critical of the institution, as per claims.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Harry, who recently relocated back to Britain with Meghan and their two children, said he wanted to patch ⁠things up.

He tells the magazine, "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile.”

"There's sibling disagreements, there's broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent," he said.

Some people might be inspired by efforts to reconcile and this could help their own relationships.

"And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," he added.

Harry's spokesperson said those latter comments were not meant as a swipe at William or any other family members.

Commenting on the GQ post on X, former Twitter handle, Piers Morgan dubbed Harry ‘Flame-thrower.’

Morgan tweeted, “Flame-thrower wants to make peace with the people whose houses he torched and is baffled they’re not interested…”