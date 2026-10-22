Kate Middleton finally hits her limit on everything

Nothing seems to be going ‘right’ in Kate Middleton’s opinion and the person being held responsible for shifting things on its head, is none other than Meghan Markle, the future Queen’s sister-in-law.

Now for those unversed, the entire issue is being addressed by a well placed source that is very well versed within the Palace dynamic.

According to them the issue is that, even though the Sussexes moved base to stay closer to King Charles, the issue Kate faces when it comes to calls for reconciliation is that “the trust simply isn’t there”.

It is precisely because of that Kate “would be incredibly wary of anything she said being repeated or twisted,” according to Closer Online. So at this point in time she appears to be taking a ‘wait and watch’ approach. At least until she finds insight because “the last thing she wants is to give Meghan another conversation that could potentially end up in the public domain.”

But there’s a growing understanding that things can’t be allowed to fester so they believe she’s ‘aware’ she “can’t keep swallowing her anger and pretending everything is fine.”

Hence, a ‘solution’ has come, and it involves “looking for a way to get her message across through somebody completely removed from the family drama.”

If she manages to find them, the message Kate wants Meghan to hear “could be very simple” and its “you can’t have it both ways. You can’t publicly criticise the family, walk away from royal responsibilities and then expect everybody to welcome you back without addressing what’s happened. Kate isn’t saying reconciliation is impossible. She’s kept quiet for years, but that doesn’t mean she’s prepared to keep doing so indefinitely.”